BOSTON (WHDH) – Transit police officers who arrested a man in connection with a December 2017 theft say a detailed description of his facial tattoos helped identify him.

On Dec. 21, a woman reported that a man bumped into her and stole her wallet and purse while she was waiting for a train at the MBTA’s Downtown Crossing station. The woman immediately realized what happened, police said, but the man was able to get away.

The woman provided police with a detailed description of the suspect, including his facial tattoos. Police later identified the suspect as Nikia Eddings, 36, of Boston.

Transit police spotted Eddings May 3 at a bus stop inside the South Bay Mall in Dorchester. His identity was confirmed, and he was taken into custody for larceny.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)