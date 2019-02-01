Police: ‘Large amount’ of fentanyl, crystal meth seized in Jamaica Plain bust

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Jamaica Plain man is facing drug trafficking charges after authorities say a “large amount” of fentanyl and crystal meth was seized during a bust on Thursday morning.

Detectives executing a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation in the area of 53 Forest Hills St. arrested 46-year-old Jorge Ramirez-Diaz, according to the Boston Police Department.

In addition to seizing the fentanyl and crystal meth, $7,000 in cash and an array of drug paraphernalia was also taken from the home.

Diaz is slated to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

