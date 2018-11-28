Police: Large menorah taken from temple in Brookline found in West Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A large menorah taken from outside a temple in Brookline was found in West Roxbury Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers investigating the attempted theft of the Jewish artifact from Temple Emeth discovered the menorah in the area of Weld and Church streets around 6:30 a.m., according to Brookline police.

The menorah has been returned to the temple.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

