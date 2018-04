WELLESLEY, MA (WHDH) - A large sinkhole on Route 9 in Wellesley is causing traffic delays Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The sinkhole opened up on the eastbound side of the highway prior to Route 16 near Shaw Road.

MassDOT has been called to the scene. Repairs are underway.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area.

