CHELMSFORD, MA (WHDH) - Police in Chelmsford launched an investigation after a custodian found a bullet fragment near a local school.

Officials said the custodian made the discovery on the sidewalk near Byam Elementary School and called police.

The bullet was originally attached to an empty brass casing made into a keychain, officials added.

Police said the keychain belonged to a student who attends the school and that the bullet had no way of being fired.

They said they were able to find the student who owned the keychain.

Police said no charges will be filed.

