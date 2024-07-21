CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a reported assault and battery Saturday night in Chelsea that prompted police to tape off an intersection.

Officers responding to an incident on Grove Street around 10 p.m. could be seen working to gather evidence near a staircase that connects Grove Street to Marlborough Street.

Neighbors said they saw a large police presence overnight and witnessed paramedics working to provide aid to at least one injured person.

No additional information was immediately available.

