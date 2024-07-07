BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police launched an investigation after vehicles and a building were damage by gunfire overnight in Roxbury.

Officers could be seen scouring a taped-off area on Bower Street. There were no reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

