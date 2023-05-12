WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway Thursday night in Whitman after police said they received reports of shots fired in town.

Police said officers responded around 8 p.m. to the area of Coholan Drive where they said, citing an initial investigation, three men wearing masks got out of a white SUV and began firing shots. Police said the group then left the area.

Though no one was injured, officials said they found bullet holes in a fence in the area and multiple shell casings on the ground.

Speaking with 7NEWS on Friday, area residents reacted.

“We’ve never had something like that in the neighborhood ever,” said one person.

“I’ve lived here a good 20 years and it’s usually a very nice neighborhood, so it was a very weird thing to happen,” said neighbor Doria Berman.

The incident remained under investigation as of Friday. Officials have asked anyone with information to reach out to Whitman police at 781- 447-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)