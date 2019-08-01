Police launch investigation at Boston Medical Center after 1 dies, another injured in double shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police launched an investigation outside of Boston Medical Center after a shooting left one man dead and another injured early Thursday morning.
The deceased victim and the other man who suffered non-life-threatening injuries somehow got to Boston Medical Center in a car, police said.
The car appeared to have a bullet hole in its windshield.
Where the shooting took place is under investigation.
The car was eventually towed away from the hospital.
No additional details have been released.
This is a developing story
