Police launch investigation at Newton home near area of multiple reported break-ins

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation at a Newton home early Thursday morning, located near the area of numerous reported break-ins.

Multiple cruisers could be seen in front of a house on Redwood Road with a police K-9 searching the area around 2:30 a.m.

This comes after police say the Newton Highlands/Waban area experienced a cluster of home break-ins Monday evening, leaving residents on edge.

Rose Nedeljkovic, 80, lives in one of the homes that was targeted and says she saw a shadow in the doorway to her upstairs office while she was trying to fall asleep.

“I said, Who is that,” she recalled. “I was afraid of him. I know it was not my husband.”

Nedeljkovic says she called out to her husband who was asleep in the next room.

“She yelled at me. By the time I got up, the person left,” her husband said.

The intruder allegedly ran down the stairs and hopped through the Nedeljkovics’ back window.

It is believed that he, and possibly a second suspect, entered their home through that window.

Nothing was taken from the Nedeljkovic’s home except for their peace of mind and sense of security.

“He could kill us, in the dark, he knew we were upstairs,” Nedeljkovic said. “I don’t sleep, I am afraid to sleep, I cannot sleep.”

Diamond earrings and an iPhone were reported stolen at one of the other homes.

Anyone with information regarding these break-ins is urged to call Newton police at 617-796-2100.

