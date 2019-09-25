Police launch investigation into fatal double shooting outside Steeplegate Mall in Concord, NH

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a double shooting that took place at a mall in Concord, NH Wednesday night that left two people dead.

Officers responding to the Steeplegate Mall found a man and a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a release issued by New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald.

The victims, whose names have not yet been released, were transported to a hospital where they later died.

Police confirm that the incident is under control and there is no threat to public safety at this time.

Investigators told 7News the two are known to each other.

No further information has been released.

