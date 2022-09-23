WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Wilmington have launched an investigation into disturbing Snapchat conversations allegedly connected to an incident at a youth football game.

7NEWS first reported on how racial slurs were heard being tossed around at a game between middle school-age children from Wilmington and Woburn on Wednesday. Run by an independent organization, the game was not facilitated by either town’s school districts, but since students participated, school officials have since become involved.

Following Wednesday’s game, the superintendent of Wilmington Public Schools contacted local police about social media posts involving Woburn children.

7NEWS has viewed various screengrabs of the posts, and found in them an assortment of racial slurs, apparent plans to jump and beat kids at the football game, threats of bringing knives to the game and threats that shots may be fired.

Police are looking into whether these posts may have played a role in the the problems on the field.

With the permission of their parents, students from Wilmington shared their thoughts on the situation.

“I think both towns are getting a bad rep, I mean, they should really just drop it – it’s just a football game,” said David Topor.

“They should have known before doing what they did that there could have been serious consequences for it and it’s like, a real thing and that people need to be careful,” said Marra.

7NEWS has since reached out to Woburn Police about the matter. They said the department has not received any complaints and are not investigating the incident.

