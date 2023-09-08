BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation got underway on Dartmouth Street in Boston overnight, where officers could be seen scouring a vehicle on a taped-off section of the road.

Video shows police officers monitoring a section of the street while evidence is gathered from around the vehicle.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox