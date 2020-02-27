Police: Lawrence brothers arrested after search uncovers more than a kilo of fentanyl

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two brothers from Lawrence are facing fentanyl trafficking charges after law enforcement officers who conducted a controlled drug purchase searched their home and found more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl, officials said.

Members of the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit, the North Shore Gang Task Force, including FBI and Homeland Security Investigations agents, an Essex Sheriff’s Deputy, and Lawrence police detectives arrested Jose Carmona, 30, after arranging an executing an undercover purchase at the corner of Lexington and Buswell streets, according to state police.

Following his arrest, police say they went back to the building on Lexington Street that he was seen exiting and arrested his brother, Gabriel Carmona-Pimentel, 35, on an arrest warrant for trafficking fentanyl.

After obtaining a search warrant for the brothers’ illegal basement apartment, officials say they recovered numerous bags of suspected fentanyl inside a suitcase, paraphernalia associated with the distribution of narcotics, including grinders, a scale, and packaging materials, paperwork, and 1,448 grams of suspected fentanyl with packaging.

Jose Carmona was arrested on two counts of trafficking in fentanyl, 200 grams or more and two counts of trafficking in fentanyl over 36 grams.

Gabriel Carmona-Pimentel was arrested on charges of trafficking in fentanyl, 200 grams or more and trafficking in fentanyl, 18 grams or more.

Both were arraigned Wednesday in Lawrence District Court.

