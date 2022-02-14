NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man was arrested on a warrant Friday in connection with an attempted burglary that was interrupted by police officers who were on patrol in New Hampshire, authorities said.

Dagin Ramirez Tejeda, 25, of Lawrence, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for conspiracy to commit burglary in Nashua, New Hampshire, according to police.

Officers conducting a routine patrol in the area of Daniel Webster Highway on Jan. 2 just after 3:30 a.m. interrupted an attempted burglary in progress at Victoria Goldia Cash for Gold, police said.

One of the several people involved was identified as Tejeda, police added.

He is slated to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court — South.

An investigation remains ongoing.

