Police: Lawrence man arrested after search uncovers more than 700 grams of fentanyl

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 28-year-old Lawrence man is facing fentanyl trafficking charges after police say they found more than 700 grams of fentanyl in his house.

Law enforcement officers executing a search warrant at a second-floor apartment on High Street on Wednesday arrested the occupant, Manuel Estheulis-Almonte, 28, on a charge of trafficking in fentanyl, more than 200 grams, according to state police.

Earlier in the day, police say they saw Estheulis-Almonte conduct a hand-to-hand drug deal and placed him under arrest.

Estheulis-Almonte is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Lawrence District Court.

