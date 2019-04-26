Police: Lawrence man arrested after traffic stop uncovers heroin, cocaine in hidden compartment

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man is facing drug charges after police say heroin and crack cocaine were found in a hidden compartment during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

A trooper patrolling Route 93 northbound in Randolph about 3 p.m. pulled over a 2004 Mitsubishi Outlander for operating erratically, according to state police.

When he noticed several indicators that the car was being used to transport illegal drugs, the trooper removed the driver, later identified as Manuel Morales, 24, from the vehicle and allegedly found 18 grams of heroin and 38 grams of crack cocaine in a hidden compartment.

Morales was arraigned in Quincy District Court on charges of trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin, misusing and RMV document, possessing a stolen RMV document, filing a false application for driver’s license, conspiracy to violate drug laws, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

