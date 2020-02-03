Police: Lawrence man arrested after violent carjacking, head-on crash in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lawrence man is facing a raft of criminal charges after police say he stabbed another man during a violent carjacking in Boston on Sunday, led officers on a brief chase, and threatened another driver with a gun after causing a head-on crash in Dorchester.

Officers responding to a report of a person with a gun in the area of 51 Lucerne St. in Dorchester about 8:45 p.m. spotted a gray SUV speeding in the area of Lucerne Street toward Callender Street, according to Boston police.

As they chased the vehicle down Callender Street, police say the officer realized the driver had crashed into another car head-on and saw two men running toward Carlos Street, where the suspect, later identified as Edward Delossantos, 41, was placed under arrest, police said.

A loaded Springfield Armory firearm and a knife were allegedly recovered on the path that he fled.

The victim told investigators he was driving down Callender Street when Delossantos hit his vehicle head-on and that Delossantos stopped and pressed a handgun into his stomach when he tried to chase him down.

Also on Callender Street, police say they spoke with a second victim who was suffering from stab wounds.

The man said he was walking to his car when he was approached by a man with a gun and two other men who forced him into his gray SUV. Once inside, the man said one of the men demanded his money before hitting him in the head with a gun and stabbing him multiple times.

As he escaped the backseat, the victim said a single shot was fired.

Delossantos is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges including carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, armed assault to rob, armed carjacking, kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The names of the other two suspects haven’t been released.

