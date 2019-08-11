Police: Lawrence man arrested for OUIL in NH was more than twice legal limit

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man is facing operating under the influence of liquor charges after operating a vehicle erratically in Merrimack, New Hampshire early Sunday morning with a blood-alcohol level that was more than twice the legal limit, police say.

Officers patrolling on Daniel Webster Highway in the area of Twin Bridge Park around 2:30 a.m. saw a vehicle operating erratically, according to the Merrimack Police Department.

Yancarlo Brito, 28, of Lawrence, was placed under arrest after a brief investigation deemed Brito to be driving while intoxicated.

During processing at the police station, it was determined that Brito’s breath concentration was more than twice the legal limit.

Brito was charged with OUIL, OUIL per se, and Aggravated OUIL and was later released on personal recognizance bail.

He will be arraigned Aug. 22 at the 9th Circuit Merrimack District Court.

