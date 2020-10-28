LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man accused of setting fire to an apartment building in the city last weekend has been arrested.

Carlos Martinez, 43, was held overnight at the Lawrence Police Department on charges of attempting to burn a building, malicious destruction of property, breaking and entering in the nighttime to commit a felony, and larceny under $250, Lawrence Fire Chief Brian F. Moriarty, Lawrence Police Chief Roy P. Vasque and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey announced Wednesday.

Martinez allegedly set the fire at 358-360 Andover St. on Saturday.

“Fortunately this fire was detected early and firefighters were able to keep it small. But it occurred in an occupied apartment building at a time when many people were asleep. This could so easily have been a tragedy,” Moriarty said.

Officials released video surveillance of the suspect, leading to the identification of Martinez.

“Helping us identify Mr. Martinez from videos was key to a quick arrest of this man who put many people in harm’s way,” Vasque said.

No additional information has been released.

