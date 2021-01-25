Police: Lawrence man arrested for swiping charity donation box from NH market

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man is facing a criminal charge after police say he stole a locked donation box from a market in Manchester, New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported theft at the Amt Market on Massabesic Street around 3:30 p.m. spoke with the owner who had detained a man he said stole something from his neighboring store, according to police.

The man allegedly told police the suspect, later identified as Samuel Vazquez, 22, had walked into Halal Market, picked up the charity box, and left.

The owner recognized the man when he walked into Amt Market about 30 minutes later and he kept him from leaving until police arrived.

Vazquez is expected to be arraigned on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

