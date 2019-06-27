Police: Lawrence man caught selling $10K worth of fentanyl

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man is facing drug charges after police say he was caught selling $10,000 worth of fentanyl after a month-long narcotics investigation.

Police arrested 29-year-old Jonathan Betancourt in Lawrence on Thursday with the assistance of the DEA and the Massachusetts State Police Narcotics Transportation Unit.

Detectives launched the investigation after they determined that Betancourt was looking to expand his drug operation into Southern New Hampshire.

Pelham, New Hampshire police say Betancourt is alleged to have sold the drugs in Pelham on four separate occasions, resulting in detectives seizing approximately a total of 135 grams of what is believed to be the deadly drug fentanyl. The drugs have a street value of more than $10,000.

He is being held in Massachusetts on Fugitive from Justice charges, pending extradition to New Hampshire where he will face four counts of Sale of Drugs.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)