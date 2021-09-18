MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Lawrence man was critically injured after falling hundreds of feet off the highway in Manchester, New Hampshire overnight, according to state police.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the ramp leading from Interstate 93 to Interstate 293 found Branden Duncan suffering from life-threatening injuries after being ejected from his 2005 Dodge Neon.

A preliminary investigation determined Duncan was trying to make a lane change when he lost control of his vehicle, traveled over the guardrail, and rolled down the embankment several hundred feet. Duncan was ejected from the vehicle and the crash was reported by a passing motorist, state police said.

Duncan was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester with serious, life-threatening injuries.

A portion of the roadway was closed for approximately 1.5 hours while first responders investigated the crash. The vehicle was removed from the scene and towed away.

New Hampshire state police say speed may have been a factor in the crash, but the incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

