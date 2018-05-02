LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - A Lawrence man found slumped over in a car died from an apparent gunshot wound Tuesday night, police said.

Officers saw a vehicle that had collided with two parked cars near 550 Broadway after responding to reports of shots fired about 11 p.m.

The officers soon observed 23-year-old Victor Pena slumped over in the car, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

Officers began CPR before the Lawrence Fire Department and EMTs arrived to transport Pena to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe that the victim and the suspects were known to each other and that this was not a random incident, officials said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

