MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man allegedly threatened officers before biting one in the arm outside of a restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to 3 Kitchens Bar and Grill on Valley Street for a report of a large fight around 1:15 a.m. found a group of people yelling the parking lot and security guards holding onto 23-year-old Richard Steven Torres, who was actively fighting them, according to Manchester police.

The officers got Torres away from the crowd, where he allegedly remained uncooperative and made derogatory comments and threats toward them.

Torres became very aggressive and struggled with the officers, who deployed a Taser to finally put him in handcuffs, police said.

As they tried to get Torres into the transport vehicle, he allegedly bit an officer in the forearm, which left a significant wound.

He’s also accused of kicking the officer in the back and legs, causing him to stumble out of the vehicle.

Torres is slated to be arraigned Monday in Manchester Circuit Court on charges of assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct, criminal threatening and resisting arrest.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)