Police: Lawrence officer shoots gun at armed man trying to rob person in wheelchair

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - An officer shot his firearm after a man robbing a person in a wheelchair brandished his own gun in Lawrence Saturday, police said.

A sergeant on patrol in the area of Broadway and Haverhill Street at 2:40 p.m. interrupted a man trying to rob a person in a wheelchair, police said.

When the suspect reached into his waistband and brandished a gun, the officer shot his own firearm, according to police.

The suspect was not injured and was arrested. No other information was immediately available.

