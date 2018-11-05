Police: Leominster man stabbed several times in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Worcester police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing a man several times Monday.

Officers responded to the area of 325 North Lake Ave. about 12:15 p.m. for a report of a possible stabbing, and by the time they arrived, the male had been transported to the hospital by a passerby, according to Worcester police.

Police interviewed the victim, a 24-year-old Leominster man, who had been stabbed several times.

He is currently in stable condition, and his wounds are non-life-threatening, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Worcester police at (508) 799-8651.

