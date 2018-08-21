Police: Leominster woman lit herself on fire, kicked officer in groin after trespassing arrest

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials in New Hampshire say a Leominster woman lit herself on fire while inside a police cruiser and kicked an officer in the groin after she was arrested for trespassing over the weekend.

Officers responding to the Kennebunk Savings Bank on Winnacunnet Road just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday found Jeante Driscoll, 19, trying to conceal herself alongside the building, according to the Hampton Police Department.

Driscoll was given a warning for loitering and was told to leave the area. She was placed in handcuffs a short while later when police returned and found that she had not left, officials said.

After a struggle, Driscoll allegedly set her clothes on fire as she was being taken to police headquarters. An officer had to pull over, remove her from the vehicle and roll her around on the ground in order to extinguish the flames.

Driscoll is also accused of kicking an officer in the groin while in custody at the police station after she was treated at Portsmouth Hospital.

She was charged with assault by prisoners and released on $10,000 personal recognizance. She is due back in court in October.

