Police: Level 3 armed career criminal arrested in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man who they say is a level three armed career criminal following a pursuit on foot in Boston on Friday.

Officers responding to radio call for a person with a gun on Warren Street just after 6 p.m. located a suspect and attempted to speak to him before he ran off, police said.

The suspect, identified as Ramone Miles, 49 of Mattapan, allegedly jumped over a fence onto Glenburne Street to evade police, officials said.

A perimeter was established and officers were able to locate Miles lying down in a thick bush on Gannett Street, according to police. A discarded firearm with five rounds of live ammunition was found at Quincy Place during the pursuit.

Miles was arrested and is be charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm third offense, and being a level three armed career criminal, police said.

He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

