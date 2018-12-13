Police: Level 3 sex offender and son arrested in NH

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police executing a search warrant in Hudson, New Hampshire, on Thursday arrested a registered sex offender and his son.

Police were searching for Valmore Laplante III, a level three sex offender, after he allegedly failed to register as a sex offender multiple times, according to a release issued by officers.

When officers arrived at Laplante’s home on Cheney Drive, they were met with Laplante’s son. He was arrested for hindering the apprehension of a class A misdemeanor, police say.

Laplante is being held without bail. His son was released on personal recognizance.

