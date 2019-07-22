Police: Level 3 sex offender ‘fully exposed’ himself to woman on Orange Line train

BOSTON (WHDH) - A registered Level 3 sex offender is facing charges after police say he “fully exposed” himself to a woman while on an Orange Line train last week.

Officers responding to a report of an individual committing a lewd act at the Forest Hills Station spoke with a woman who said she was approached by a man who started asking her inappropriate questions, according to MBTA Transit Police.

Police say the victim tried to ignore the man but he suddenly took off his pants in front of her, exposing his genitals.

Kennedy Colson, 29, of Jamaica Plain, was arrested on Saturday after investigators reviewed public safety cameras in the area.

Colson, who police described as a “danger” to the public, is facing a charge of open and gross lewdness.

An investigation is ongoing.

