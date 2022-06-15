DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department responded to a shooting in Dorchester by Allston Street and Melville Avenue Wednesday afternoon, and have confirmed that a young man sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Neighbors reported hearing several gun shots and said that someone shouted about a person being shot in a backyard.

Witnesses said that they saw young men running through the street after they heard the gunfire. One neighbor, Justine Noonan, captured video of police running down a nearby street.

“I saw all of the sudden a surge of police officers running from the top of Elmdale Street,” said Noonan.

Another neighbor captured video of police arresting at least two young men in her backyard.

SKY7 HD flew over head capturing footage of evidence markers surrounding a gun at the scene and a turned over scooter.

“We have now in two days had two shootings in broad daylight,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden, speaking about the price paid with so many guns on the street. “This has got to be a concern for everyone in this society that this is going on. it’s unacceptable… We need our communities and our society, and all of our people from board rooms to backyards to come together to try to find a solution to this problem.”

Police are still investigating the scene.

No other information is immediately available at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)