WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are saying that a small plane has crashed in Woburn.

A small plane has crashed in the area of 19 Minchin Drive and Henderson Road.

Emergency crews are on scene looking for survivors.

There is no word on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

*AVIATION INCIDENT* WOBURN @WoburnPolice Media should stage at the REEVES SCHOOL in Woburn 240 Lexington St, Woburn, MA 01801 — John M. Guilfoil (@johnguilfoil) September 15, 2018

