PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A drunken driver slammed into a telephone in Pelham, New Hampshire on Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Mammoth Road just after 8 p.m. discovered a vehicle had crashed into a telephone pole, causing live wires to hang over the car, according to Pelham police.

The driver, Eddie Mendonca, 23, of Londonderry, was escorted away from the vehicle uninjured, police said.

He was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Mendonca was released on personal recognizance and is slated to be arraigned in Salem District Court on Nov. 8.

