BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men were arrested in Dorchester following a chase from police and a search that revealed a loaded firearm early Saturday morning, Boston police said.

18-year-old Jagher Hawkins of Brockton was arrested after running from police and charged with possession of a firearm, ammunition and resisting arrest. The driver of the vehicle was Alexander Belony, 19, of Holbrook, who was arrested and charged with driving to endanger and failure to stop for a police officer.

Around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning, Officers saw a car turn off its headlights and accelerate through a red light at Walk Hill Street. The car continued driving despite being signaled to stop with sirens, including swerving around traffic at another red light at Blue Hill Avenue. Police stopped the vehicle after the car “blew out the front side tire,” officials said.

Hawkins continued on foot but was quickly apprehended. Both suspects are set to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

