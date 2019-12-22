Police: Loaded gun, bags of marijuana found in car after traffic stop in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Hyde Park man is facing gun and drug charges after officers found a loaded handgun in his car after a traffic stop in Boston Sunday, police said.

Officers on Patrol on Blue Hill Avenue at 2:45 a.m. stopped a car after it ran a red light, police said. The driver, whose license was suspended, allegedly refused to leave the car, and police found a loaded Glock 26 under the driver’s seat and multiple bags of marijuana in the car.

Jaliel Langston, 28, was charged with unlawful possession of a loaded gun, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, driving without a license, failing to stop for police and resisting arrest. He will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

