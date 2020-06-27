Police: Loaded gun, drugs recovered from Dorchester traffic stop

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men are facing charges after police say they recovered a loaded gun and drugs during a traffic stop on Saturday in Dorchester.

Officers responding to disturbance at a parking lot on Washington Street around 1 a.m. saw an orange pickup truck nearly striking several cars while exiting the parking lot at a high rate of speed, police said.

Officers following the pickup activated their lights and sirens as it sped towards Columbia Road, officials said.

When the driver stopped at a red light police say they approached the vehicle driven by Niles Vibert, 23. His passenger, Davonte Bowden, 22, exited the vehicle and turned towards the officer seated on the passenger side.

Officers performed at pat and frisk on Bowden and found a loaded handgun fitted with a laser sight, according to police.

Vibert was placed into custody without incident, police said.

A large crowd began to gather around the officers which police say created a chaotic scene.

Vibert’s pickup was taken to the district station where officers recovered 49 bottles of liquid THC, two bottles of Inositol, an undisclosed amount of cash from inside the vehicle, police said.

Bowden is being charged with carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of a large capacity feeding device, police said.

Vibert will be charged with failure to stop for police, possession with intent to distribute Class D drugs and several traffic infractions.

Both will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

