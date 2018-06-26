Police: Loaded gun found during Dorchester traffic stop

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing weapons charges after police say they found a loaded handgun in his glove compartment during a traffic stop in Dorchester, officials said.

Sirrocko Landrum, 29 was arrested about 11 a.m. Monday after officers spotted him speeding near the intersection of Bradshaw and Esmond streets, according to a post on the department’s website. After stopping his vehicle, police say Landrum was asked to step out of the car when he began acting nervous.

During a search of the vehicle, police say they found a semi-automatic handgun in the glove compartment that was loaded with five rounds.

Landrum was arrested on charges of illegally possessing a firearm, illegally possessing ammunition, illegally possessing a loaded firearm, and being an armed career criminal.

