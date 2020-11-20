Police: Loaded gun found on man after traffic stop in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing firearm-related charges after police allegedly found an illegal gun after a traffic stop in Andover Thursday, officials said.

State police patrolling Route 110 around 10 p.m. pulled over a grey Acura SUV for allegedly having a defective headlight and determined the driver had a revoked driver’s license and a warrant for his arrest, police said. When police searched the man they allegedly found a loaded Taurus .380 handgun.

Joshua Cortes, 31, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was charged with illegal possession of a gun, carrying a loaded gun, carrying a dangerous weapon, driving with a revoked license and a headlight violation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)