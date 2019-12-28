Police: Loaded gun, pound of marijuana found in car after Brockton traffic stop

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing gun and drug charges after officers found a loaded handgun and a pound of marijuana in his car after a traffic stop Friday in Brockton, state police said.

Troopers on patrol in Brockton at 6:45 p.m. stopped a 2016 Ford Explorer for traffic violations and saw the driver make furtive movements, police said. When troopers searched the car, they allegedly found a loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol with a defaced serial number and a pound of marijuana.

George Simpson, 30, of Brockton, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, second offense, firearm violation with a previous crime, receiving a firearm with a defaced serial number, carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a class D substance with intent to distribute, a stop sign violation and a marked lanes violation. He will be arraigned in Brockton District Court.

