Police: Loaded handgun found on man trying to get gas at closed station in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Hingham man is facing firearm charges after police found a loaded handgun on him after a traffic stop in Boston Saturday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of an erratic driver in the area of 199 Western Ave at 12:15 a.m. found a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s car parked at a closed gas station, police said. The driver allegedly tried to get gas and was unsteady on his feet and when police frisked him, they allegedly found a loaded Sig Sauer 9mm and a second magazine.

Christopher Hiltz, 33, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. He will be arraigned in Brighton District Court.

