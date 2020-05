BOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Boxborough Police Department located a missing 11-year-old girl Friday night.

Rachel Wang was reported missing from Meadow Lane.

Police announced 9:20 p.m. that she had been found safe and reunited with her family.

MISSING JUVENILE: Rachel Wang, 11 yrs old is missing from Meadow Ln. Description: long Blk hair, Blk pants, purple shirt (possibly), riding a bicycle. Has camping equip with her. If seen contact Boxborough PD 978-264-1740 pic.twitter.com/YvFYxF9zM1 — Boxborough Police (@BoxboroughPD) May 30, 2020

MISSING PERSON FOUND! We have located the missing juvenile. She is OK and has been reunited with her family. Thanks to everyone who shared and assisted. Special thanks to Littleton, Marlborough, and Burlington PDs. Also to all media that outlets that sent out info. — Boxborough Police (@BoxboroughPD) May 30, 2020

