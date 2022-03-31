CARLISLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have located a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing earlier this month.

Eloa de Oliveira was had last been seen walking by herself as she left Concord-Carlisle High School on the afternoon of Friday, March 18, according to the Carlisle Police Department.

Police say de Oliveira was temporarily staying in Carlisle and that she left a note stating she did not want to be in the area.

In a tweet Thursday, Massachusetts State Police announced that investigators had tracked down de Oliveira.

There were no additional details immediately available.

UPDATE Eloa De Oliveira has been located. Thank you to all who read and shared the alerts. https://t.co/yBmlkBMCCU — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 31, 2022

