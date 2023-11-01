BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brookline say a third suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed home invasion that left a resident wounded earlier this year.

The Brookline Police Department announced that Corey Buchannan, 32, was taken into custody Wednesday morning for his alleged role in the break-in that happened on Warren Street back on July 18.

According to police, the home invasion involved a group of masked men who forced their way through the balcony of a home’s second floor while the residents, two brothers, were sleeping inside.

One of the brothers, a 61-year-old, was assaulted and left with a laceration wound to the head. Police indicated there was also evidence a gun had been fired at one point.

Two months later, Manuel Alicea, 31, of Tewksbury and Dominic Hardin, 34, of Lowell, were arrested and arraigned on home invasion and larceny charges.

During the court proceedings, the prosecution described how some $700,000 worth of jewelry was stolen during the incident, and that a $150,000 watch was found at Alicea’s home.

According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, Buchannan, who faces charges similar to the other defendants, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Wednesday.

A dangerousness hearing for the suspect was scheduled for Nov. 7.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)