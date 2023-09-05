BOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A search was underway in Boxboro Tuesday afternoon for a man “who may be connected to a potential assault,” officials said.

Just after 5 p.m., MSP said the suspect was taken into custody around Hillcrest Drive and Stow Road in Harvard.

Massachusetts State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio in a statement said local and state police were searching a wooded area near I-495 as of around 4:15 p.m.

Procopio said authorities had established a perimeter in an area roughly bordered by Eldridge Road and Harvard Road as they continued their search involving multiple local police departments, K9 teams and a state police helicopter.

The man in question, Procopio said, is described as white, wearing black pants and no shirt.

“Local residents who see a suspicious person or someone who seems out-of-place for his surroundings should not approach, but rather, call 911,” Procopio said.

The Boxboro Police Department in a separate statement around 4 p.m. asked people to avoid the area, describing the situation as a “an ongoing police investigation.”

SKY7-HD was previously over the scene around 3:30 p.m. spotting several law enforcement units in the area.

