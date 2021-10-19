BOLTON, Vt. (WHDH) — Police have located human remains believed to be those of Emily Ferlazzo, of Northfield, and arrested her husband, Joseph, on suspicion of murder, officials announced Tuesday.

After agreeing to speak to investigators Tuesday afternoon, state police say Joseph Ferlazzo, 41, told detectives that he had killed his 22-year-old wife early Saturday morning inside their vehicle in Bolton.

The vehicle, a small bus, had been converted into a living and traveling space that the Ferlazzos shared and had used to travel to Bolton late last week. The state police located and seized the bus early Tuesday morning in St. Albans.

A subsequent court-ordered search of the bus at the VSP St. Albans barracks uncovered human remains and other evidence that corroborated Joseph Ferlazzo’s account of the killing.

The body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, to determine the cause and manner of death and to confirm identity.

Joseph Ferlazzo is expected to be charged with first-degree murder and remain in custody pending arraignment Wednesday in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Burlington.

Emily Ferlazzo was reported missing by family on Monday night, according to Vermont State Police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

