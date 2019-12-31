CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are continuing their search for a 10-year-old boy after he went missing with an 11-year-old Rhode Island resident who was pulled from the Chicopee River and later pronounced dead last weekend.

The two boys, who are believed to be cousins, had gone to play in the woods but were later reported missing around 1 p.m. Saturday when they did not return home, authorities said.

The 11-year-old was pulled from the Chicopee River by firefighters and taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield before being flown to Boston Children’s Hospital. He was later pronounced dead, Chicopee police said.

The search continues for the missing 10-year-old boy.

Their names have not been made public.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story;

