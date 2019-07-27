Police locate car wanted in connection to Concord, NH suspicious death investigation

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Methuen police have located the pickup truck believed to be involved in a suspicious death investigation in Concord, New Hampshire.

The blue 2012 Mazda 3 sedan was located Saturday afternoon according to Chief of Police Joseph Solomon.

Earlier in the day, authorities released a surveillance image of a man who is being sought in connection to the investigation.

The public is warned not to approach the person of interest as he may be armed.

An investigation was launched Friday after a man was found dead, according to Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood.

Anyone with information about the person in the photo is asked to call Lt. Sean Ford of the Concord Police Department at 603-225-8600 or the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100.

