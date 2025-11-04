LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police said they have found the car involved in a deadly hit and run on Chelmsford Street last Thursday. They have not said whether they found the driver involved in the crash.

Police initially released photos of a gray or silver SUV. They said the driver of that car hit a woman crossing Chelmsford Street just before midnight on October 30.

Paramedics arrived at the scene within minutes, but police said the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Surveillance video from a nearby shopping plaza captured the incident, showing the SUV failed to stop or even slow down as it continued Southbound in the pouring rain.

