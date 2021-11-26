BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have located the driver who allegedly fled the scene of a rollover crash after striking multiple parked cars in Boston early Thursday morning.

The driver, whose name has not been released, is being summonsed to court for reckless operation of a motor vehicle, according to Boston police.

A surveillance camera captured the moment a vehicle went barreling down Chesterton Street and Massachusetts Avenue around 4 a.m. before striking four parked cars and landing on its roof.

The driver had fled the scene and all the other cars involved were unoccupied, police said.

There were no reported injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing.

